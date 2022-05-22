ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A harpist from Europe played a concert in Rockford, her first in the United States.

Ioana Catinca Muresan first picked up the harp as a teenager 10 years ago, and fell in love. She won first place at a young talents national competition in her first year of playing.

She is from a Romanian town that is sister cities with Rockford, which was the reason why she was in town on Sunday, playing a concert at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 412 N Church St.

“I’m excited,” Muresan said. “I’m really excited because it’s my second time in the United States, and it’s my first time when I’m performing here.”

Nanette Felix with the Rockford Symphony Orchestra provided Muresan with her personal harp for the concert.