Roofing shingles containing asbestos removed from Rockford Watch Factory

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – A historic Rockford building underwent some revitalization efforts.

Work crews were on the roof of the former Rockford Watch Factory building on Tuesday, removing roofing shingles that contain asbestos. Once complete, a new modern roof will be installed, weather-proofing the structure before winter.

An Environmental Protection Agency Brownfields Clean-up Grant is paying for the work.

Asbestos from the inside of the building was removed earlier this summer. According to the city, the abatement work and new roof will make it easier to attract investors to the property.