ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford nightlife scene starts to bounce back after being shut down due to COVID-19.

On Friday, The Top Rooftop Bar & Lounge at Embassy Suites will officially open. The scenic spot’s return is complete with new hours and a new menu.

Reservations are required. Rooftop seating overlooks the Rock River.

Embassy Suites says now that they are back open they are hiring hosts, servers, and bartenders.

