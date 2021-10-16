Roscoe 5K honors fallen officer

ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) – Hundreds of residents worked up a sweat Saturday while honoring a local fallen officer.

Runners and walkers lined up at Roscoe Middle School for the 5K Run or Walk in honor of Jaimie Cox. Cox was a Rockford police officer that was killed in the line of duty in 2017.

Cox’s family said that he was a giving person, which is why they created the “Jaimie Cox Foundation.” Saturday’s run was just one way that the group fundraises, but it also has a deeper meaning for those that were close to the fallen officer.

“To us, that’s what it’s about, keeping his legacy alive, keeping his name present in the community, allowing people to remember his sacrifice, to honor Jaimie, and the biggest part of it is, just, to continue that service which is result of Jaimie’s sacrifice,” said Adam Cox, the Treasurer of the Jaimie Cox Foundation.

Next year will be the fifth year the group has hosted the run.