ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — A museum that takes people on a journey through time is now even bigger.

Roscoe’s Historic Auto Museum celebrated its grand reopening and expansion on Monday. It is now a total of 80,000 square feet, almost double its last size.

The museum has over 25 different exhibits focusing on American and world history with an automotive theme, including one the largest JFK collections as well as different presidential limos and campaign cars.

“Wayne Lansing is the owner of Historic Auto attractions, and he’s been collecting for over 20 years, and he has such a passion to share what he finds with the community, with the world and as many people as he can,” said museum director Alex Merry.

The museum first opened in 2001.