Roscoe begins flushing program Monday

ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — On Monday, the North Park Public District will be flushing watermains and fire hydrants in Roscoe.

The flushing and testing will be between 7:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. and will continue for about a week.

Affected areas are East and West of Highway 251.

The Chief Operating Officer says the water may become discolored during the flushing hours, but it is safe to drink and there are no health concerns to be worried about.

The only warning is that you should use caution doing laundry during flushing hours.

If you experience colored water, you should run your water until it clears up and you should avoid doing light colored laundry during the flushing and testing.

You can visit northparkwater.org to view a map of the affected areas of the flushing.

