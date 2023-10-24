ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Village of Roscoe’s Board of Trustees held a strategic planning workshop Tuesday night. The focus was on ideas to redevelop the Main Street area.

Village leaders shared ideas about what they would like the downtown area to look like and the qualities of their preferred future.

“What we start tonight is to start to give voice to the vision of the place of what Main Street can be, what we want it to be, what we feel it should be,” said Scott Sanders, Village Administrator for the Village of Roscoe. “A sort of heart or core of Roscoe.”

Their vision includes increased pedestrian traffic, benches, connectivity, more places to park, and other ways to attract people to the area.

The group also talked about the current state of the village. The area was broken down into four areas of focus. Then, they wrote down ideas for each section.

Place Foundry is the company that facilitated the discussion. Based on the brainstorm tonight, it will spend the next few weeks generating a report.

This was a preliminary meeting for interested parties to share what they envision for downtown, which is the first step in the process.

Public presentations will come in the future.