Roscoe breaks ground on new community center

ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — Roscoe officials helped clear the way for the foundation of its future community center.

The $700,000 center will include a pavilion and stage, displays of indoor antique farm equipment, outdoor vendor area, farmer’s market, walking paths and community gardens.

Funding for the project comes from a grant and existing tax dollars, so the wallets of residents won’t be impacted.

“It takes a lot of hard work and dedication and knowledge and experience to bring a project like this to fruition, and you need public servants who are willing to get in and do the work, and that’s what we’ve got here in Roscoe Township,” said Roscoe Township Trustee, Elizabeth Lindquist.

The facility will be located near the Robert J. Cross house, at 11588 Cedarbrook Rd.