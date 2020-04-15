Roscoe business 3D printing face shields for essential workers

ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — Stateline manufacturing companies are coming together to ensure that frontline workers stay safe when they’re fighting COVID-19.

Jonathan Schroeder, President, 3D Platform in Roscoe, said, “As a manufacturer and business in the community, we want to make sure to give back to the community.”

3D Platform, at 6402 E Rockton Rd, is trying to make sure that Stateline healthcare workers and first responders have all the equipment necessary to keep them safe.

They are using their 3D printers to mass produce brackets to be used for face shields.

“We want to do something to help out,” Schroeder said. “So, one of the ways we can do that is by producing these PPE (personal protective equipment) items which are in high demand.”

Schroeder says that other area manufacturers are also working on producing PPE items, which are then being boxed-up in kits to be delivered to the local emergency operations center.

“We’re taking the output from our company, from GE, from Woodward, from Collins Aerospace, from Danfoss, from a number of local businesses,” he said.

Schroeder says the company is dedicating as many resources as it can to help the cause.

“We’ve contacted our customers that we normally do business with, that we print with, and we’ve asked them, with what they’re working on, if it’s critical or not. I just explained to them that I have the option of printing your part, or I have the option of printing PPE for first responders and healthcare professionals. So, if your project can wait, I’m asking you to please put your project on hold with us,” he said.

Schroeder says that every kit includes a forehead shield to try and provide even more protection for frontline workers.

