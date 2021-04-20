Roscoe community debates special wedding venue approval for Hidden Creek Estates

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Stateline couples could soon have a new place to tie the knot.

The Roscoe Village Board is considering several special use permits, which will allow Hidden Creek Estates to operate as a wedding venue if they’re approved.

However, dozens of locals have been speaking out in opposition. The Hidden Creek Estates property on White School Road borders residential subdivisions, leading to concerns from neighbors about noise, parking, and potential drunk drivers.

Vince Bowers is one of those who addressed board members Tuesday night. He maintains the venue will be a nuisance, but Hidden Creek Estates founder Kerry Frank believes it could bring a new element to Roscoe.

“We care about our community, we want to invest in our community. We’re hoping that this could just be the start of something that could help Roscoe attract a hotel down the road on I-90 or something that could have a greater impact,” said Frank.

” I believe her dreams are trying to infringe on the neighborhood. And it’s also setting a precedent for how things can be run in our neighborhood. The noise, the traffic, things that have been stated over and over again that I believe any concerned neighbor would have about this type of venue being put into a rural area,” argued Bowers.