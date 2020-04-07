Roscoe companies deliver 3D printed face shields to frontline workers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Roscoe manufacturers are joining forces to make protective face shields for first responders.

PBC Linear, at 6402 E Rockton Road, and 3D Platform, at 6402 E Rockton Road, handed out 2,500 face masks and shields to fire and police departments across northern Illinois and Beloit on Tuesday.

The face shields were 3D printed.

Hospitals from Janesville, down to the University of Illinois at Chicago, received donations, too.

The companies both say organizations running low on personal protective equipment should contact them and they’ll help out.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

