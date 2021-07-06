Roscoe doctor delivers surprise baby after woman comes in for abdominal pain

ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — A doctor made a surprise delivery in his office after it was discovered that a woman who had come to see him about abdominal pain was actually about to give birth.

According to Mercyhealth, Kari Graffy was 34 weeks pregnant and had an emergency appendectomy a week prior. Mercyhealth said she was visiting the clinic complaining of abdominal pain she assumed was related to the surgery.





Photos: Mercyhealth

OB/GYN Dr. Gregory Granzeier discovered her cervix was 10 centimeters dilated and prepared for delivery in the clinic.

Dr. Granzeier’s nurse, Kathy Way, as well as the Roscoe clinic pediatricians Dr. John Perryman and Dr. Jane Taylor, assisted with the birth.

Granzeier said baby Hailey’s birth was his first delivery to take place in his office.

Mercyhealth said the newborn was taken to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Javon Bea Hospital-Riverside, and has since been released and is doing well.