ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Roscoe drug dealer has been sentenced to 9 years in federal prison, the U.S. Department of Justice announced on Monday.

Xzavior Smith, 24, was convicted on charges of trafficking cocaine and fentanyl and possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking activities.

Smith was arrested on June 14th, 2021, after Freeport Police officers tried to pull him over. Authorities said he sped toward Durand and evaded pursuing officers at speeds up to 113 miles per hour.

He was caught after pulling into a private driveway and running on foot, discarding bags of cocaine and fentanyl and a loaded Glock pistol.