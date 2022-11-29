ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — Denise Irving, a 5th-grade teacher at Kinnickinnick Elementary, died unexpectedly on November 24th.

The school announced details of her wake and memorial on Facebook.

According to a GoFundMe set up by Nicholas Hunn, Irving was 44 years old and had been teaching at the school for 21 years.

“Denise was incredibly passionate about everything that she loved. Be it her family, her students, or random animals that would wander upon their porch,” Hunn wrote. “Her heart, love, happiness and joy spread to everyone around her.”

“Donations will go towards funeral expenses, bills and college funds for her two daughters, Kaylin and Stephine,” according to the GoFundMe.