Roscoe Fall Festival canceled

ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Roscoe Fall Festival will not occur this year. Roscoe Lions Club President Gladys Hibbard made the announcement on Monday.

The event was scheduled for September 11-13, 2020. The organization put out the following statement:

“Due to the impact of COVID-19, we regret that we will be canceling the 2020 Roscoe Fall Festival and Parade. The Roscoe Lions Club appreciates our sponsors, supporters, community and everyone who attends the annual Festival and Parade. We want to thank each of you for your continuous support and encourage everyone to support local businesses and community. The Lions Club Roscoe Fall Festival will be back stronger in 2021.”

The Fall Festival was started back in 1910 by a group of Roscoe citizens.

For more details, click here.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

