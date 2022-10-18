ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — A stateline family’s hard work is on display just in time for the Halloween season.

The huge display takes up the entire side of their house, and everything is made out of wood.

“I’m a dreamer, so I dreamed it up and he made it happen,” said Bridgett Holden.

The Holden family had been waiting for October 1. It is the day that they get to put out their handmade Halloween display, made entirely of plywood and paint.

“A few months of us working full time and kind of hiding out in the garage working, because we didn’t want anybody to see them until we had everything all done,” Holden said.

Holden, her husband Christopher and their all kids all love Halloween, so they made sure that heir decorations were just as big and grand when they moved to Roscoe from Downtown Rockford. They had to make sure, however, that they were able to withstand the wind.

“We had a big display there. It was known as the ‘Spider House,'” Holden said. “Lots of trick or treaters, and we kind of wanted to drum up the same kind of energy here in our new neighborhood.”

Holden and Christopher started working on the display months ago, with their kids painting and doing what they could to help. It has been a big hit with their new neighbors.

“They all seem to love it,” Holden said. “We kind of wanted to go with something spooky, but approachable to little kids because this neighborhood in particular has lots of really little kids, and that’s where you get more the whimsical. The kids kind of running from the witches, but it’s not too spooky to scare them.”

As for Holden’s favorite part, it is the children in costumes running away from the witch. She said that she loves the holiday and the magic behind it.

“It brings out a sense of make believe,” Holden said. “You kind of dream up what you want to be that day and you get to be it.”

The Holdens have no plans to scale down the display anytime soon.

“We’re not going to say whether or not there will be things added to it here and there, but this year this is what it is, and I’m not sure yet what next year will bring,” Holden said.

The display will be up until the end of October.