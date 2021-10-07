Roscoe felon arrested on gun, drug trafficking charges

ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — In an early morning raid, police arrested a convicted felon, Xzavior Smith, 22, on gun and drug trafficking charges.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, law enforcement agents took Smith into custody Thursday morning.

Roscoe Police, Beloit Police, Freeport Police, Stephenson County Sheriff and the FBI participated in Smith’s capture.

He is charged with Possession of a Firearm as a Convicted Felon, Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl and Cocaine, and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime.

Smith faces up to 20 years in prison, if convicted.