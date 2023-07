ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — Local firefighters came to the rescue of some young ones who found themselves in a tight spot on Monday.

It happened on Roscoe’s Baneberry Drive. Harlem-Roscoe firefighters got a call when eight baby ducks got stuck in a storm drain.

It was a team effort to bring them to safety, with one firefighter even going headfirst into the drain to make the rescue.

Everyone appears to be okay. The ducklings are not being cared for at Hoo Haven, according to social media.