ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — Harlem-Roscoe firefighters made a rescue of the four-legged variety on Tuesday.

Crews were called to a farm on Belvidere Road, where the farmers needed help getting a horse back on its feet. The horse had slipped in mud and gotten stuck in a cement trough.

Firefighters first tried to use air bags and ropes to no avail. A neighbor’s skid steer was eventually brought in to help.

The equipment was used to remove the cement from underneath the horse, Billy. He was eventually able to get up and walk around, and even eat.

Firefighters said that Billy approached them and shook his head before they left, as if to say thank you.