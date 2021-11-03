Roscoe flooded with trick-or-treaters after moving Halloween observance to Saturday

ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — Some Roscoe residents are voicing disappointment with how the Village’s trick-or-treating schedule was handled this year after a deluge of children arrived in town to celebrate Halloween a day early.

Roscoe was the only local community to hold Halloween trick-or-treating on Saturday, October 30th instead of the 31st. Village leaders said they made a decision to celebrate the holiday on a Saturday to ease traffic during the work week.

But resident Angelique Thomas said her neighborhood saw four times the normal number of kids as neighboring communities took advantage of the early trick-or-treating opportunity.

“We went from having a good time to being very nervous about our kids running around and, finally, parents just standing in the middle of the street and blocking cars so the kids could go and be safe. Yeah, so it was not fun or safe at that point,” Thomas said.

Village of Roscoe Trustee Anthony Keene said, “We ask people, we publicize things. We put things on the different media formats. We got stuff on Facebook, NextDoor. So, we need participation. This is our community and we work for this community. So, you know, if people are upset, we need to understand why.”

Keene said trustees are already discussing new parking restrictions for next year, in order to alleviate some of the problems.