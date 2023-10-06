ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — The “Jack’s Joy Ride” community fundraiser in Roscoe this weekend will help support preschoolers in the local area. It also honors the life of Jack Baumann, who was 4-years-old when he was run over in a Beloit parking lot last year.

His parents created the Jack Baumann Memorial in his memory.

The “Jack’s Joy Ride” will take visitors to 14 Roscoe businesses, where those taking part will receive a passport stamp. At the end of the day, those stamps can be used for raffles.

Proceeds from the event will help provide preschool scholarships.

Brandon Baumann, Jack’s father, said, “The State of Illinois doesn’t fund all pre-k programs and so for students who really could benefit from that, sometimes it becomes financially out of reach. And so the fund for this will pay for those scholarships for those students to go to the Prairie Hill pre-k program.”

The “Joy Ride” kicks of Saturday, October 7th at 3 p.m. at Meraki’s Salon and Studio on Williams Drive.

Jack was killed in 2022 when he was hit by a car in a parking lot in the 3300 block of Prairie Avenue. The Beloit Police Department said Baumann was wearing cleats and walking in the parking lot when he slipped and fell, out of the line of sight of the driver.

Police said the driver was not speeding or distracted and would not face any charges.