ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — The price of waste removal in Roscoe will nearly double in the new year.

The village said that a new agreement will not cost residents $25.50 per month, versus the $15 they are currently paying. It will include weekly garbage pick-up, along with one bulk item per week and bi-weekly recyclable pick-up.

Roscoe said that this was the cheapest they could get. Invoices for the first quarter of 2023 are being sent out now.