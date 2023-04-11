ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — A stateline community honored an outgoing leader of its police department on Tuesday.

Roscoe held a retirement ceremony for Chief Jamie Evans. The village board called a special meeting for the special occasion.

The board renamed the police department the “Jaimie Ray-Evans Public Safety Building.”

Evans was Winnebago County’s first female chief of police. She held the position for 14 years before recently stepping down due to medical reasons.

She said that the department and city will always be in her mind.

“I think that law enforcement will always be a part of my life, and I think the Village of Roscoe will also be a part of my life, and I think them dedicating the building to me was a part of that,” Evans said. “I will always hold a special place in my heart for this place.”

Acting Chief Sam Hawley was sworn into the full-time role last week. He has spent the past 25 years in Roscoe, also serving as both a detective and deputy chief.