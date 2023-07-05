ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — A pet died in a large house fire in Roscoe on the Fourth of July, but the occupants of the home were able to escape unharmed, officials said.

According to the Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District, the fire occurred just before 9 p.m. on Waltham Road.

Officials said the fire started in the garage, which necessitated calling in additional units from multiple fire departments from around the Stateline area.

According to authorities, firefighters from Boone and Loves Park were assisted by companies from Blackhawk, Belvidere, Capron Rescue, Cherry Valley, North Park, Northwest, Pecatonica, Rockton, Shirland, South Beloit, Stillman Valley, and Win-Bur-Sew.

Photo: Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District

Photo: Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District

Photo: Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District

“I would like to personally thank all of our Auto-Aid and Mutual-Aid companies that not only assisted us on both fires but the ones who provided change of quarters. Obviously that made a huge difference as we not only fought two fires but still had other medical calls that needed to be handled. It was a long hot night, and everyone worked extremely hard and they all made a huge difference,” Harlem-Roscoe Chief Patrick Trollop said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation..

Earlier that night, at 7:45 p.m., firefighters responded to a shed fire at a small business that was closed for the holiday. Two firefighters suffered heat exhaustion at the scene.