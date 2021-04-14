Roscoe kids organize their own charity run to support Nik’s Wish

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some Stateline children put on their running shoes in support of young adults battling cancer.

Kids in Roscoe ran laps in their neighborhood to raise money for Nik’s Wish. The Stateline non-profit supports young adults who are too old for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Tucker Stone helped organize the event. He says he wanted to do this after his school’s Fun Run for Charity was canceled due to the pandemic.

“I did it for fun and also I just love to run and like I do soccer and stuff like that so I thought it would just be really fun to run and do this,” said Stone.

“I like to help people as much as I can, so being able to raise money for people that need it is nice,” added Jayden Lake, who also participated.

The kids helped raise more than $1,000.