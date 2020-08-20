Roscoe kindergarten teacher wins Golden Apple recognition

ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — Golden Apple Award nominees go through an extensive review process before the finalists and winners are chosen.

Ledgewood Elementary teacher Heidi Milner is the second kindergarten teacher at the school to receive the award.

Her mother, Mary Hartshorn, was a past winner.

“I remember when she received her award and we got to pile into her room. It was just kind of cool to be on the other side of that and see my mom’s face as she was coming into my classroom,” Milner said.

Milner has been teaching for the past 11 years. She calls teaching her passion, which makes being recognized for excellence in the classroom extra special.

She says she’ll never forget the day back in March when she was awarded her own Golden Apple, right before coronavirus turned the school year upside down.

“That was one of my last memories in our classroom,” she recalled. “We had the award, and the next day, we found out that everything was shutting down. So, that kind of makes it special. That’s my last memory with my kids is receiving that award.”

Milner says she’s looking forward to seeing her students this year, even though they’ll be wearing masks.

“I’m looking forward to getting to create our classroom family again,” she said. “You try to do that through the computer and try to keep that relationship, but it’s a little bit more difficult when you’re all in your own environment. And so, when you’re all together, that helps you to build relationships a little bit better.”

The 2020 banquet honoring all the Golden Apple finalists and winners will be held next Spring.

