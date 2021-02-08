Roscoe man accused of sexual assault, abuse of a child

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — 40-year-old Lamarr Wooden, of Roscoe, has been charged with six counts of Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child and six counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse of a Child.

According to both the South Beloit Police Department and the Roscoe Police Department, Wooden was identified as a suspect after they were alerted to the possible sexual assault of multiple children between the ages of 9 and 14, between January 2020 and January 2021.

He was arrested on Friday and lodged at the Winnebago County Jail.

