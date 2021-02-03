Roscoe man arrested as suspect in Mobil gas station robbery

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockton Police have arrested 19-year-old Gabriel Fletcher, of Roscoe, for allegedly robbing a Mobil gas station Friday afternoon.

Officials said around 1 p.m. on January 29th, Fletcher entered the store, threatened an employee with a knife, and stole cash from the store.

Area schools were put on a soft lockdown after the robbery.

Authorities say the suspect was fled northbound from the Mobil, at 111 N Blackhawk Blvd, in a dark vehicle similar to a Honda Prelude.

Fletcher was apprehended after police stopped him on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Fletcher has been charged with one count of Armed Robbery and one count of Possession of Cannabis.

