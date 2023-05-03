ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — A Roscoe man is set to be sentenced after being found guilty of sexually abusing a child.

Lamarr Wooden, 42, was found guilty Tuesday of five counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse of a Child and one count of Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child.

According to both the South Beloit Police Department and the Roscoe Police Department, Wooden was identified as a suspect after they were alerted to the possible sexual assault of multiple children between the ages of 9 and 14, between January 2020 and January 2021.

He is due to be sentenced on July 24.