ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — A 60-year-old man, Kerry Dioneda, was killed in a motorcycle crash, according to the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office.

Dioneda was involved in a single-vehicle crash at Old River Road and Gleasman Road on Saturday, October 2nd. He was taken to a local hospital and died the following day.

The coroner’s office listed the cause of death as blunt force trauma sustained in the crash.

The death is under investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.