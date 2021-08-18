Roscoe man sentenced to 11 years for sexual assault of an 8-year-old

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WTVO) — Joshua Cowan, 31, of Roscoe, was sentenced to 11 years in prison in Ohio for sexually assaulting an 8-year-old child at a hotel in June of 2018.

According to court documents, Cowan and the 8-year-old were staying at the Sharonville Hotel on Dowling Drive on June 17th, 2018. Cowan had drinks in the parking lot while the other people in the room were asleep, and then returned to the room and had sexual contact with the 8-year-old until the child awoke and told him to stop, Cincinnati.com reported.

The victim texted the victim’s mother, saying Cowan had made oral sexual contact, according to the charging documents.

Cowan admitted the crime to the police, claiming to be “under the influence and dreaming,” he said.

He later disposed of his cell phone and tried to elude police before taking into custody, authorities said.

Cowan pleaded guilty to first-degree rape in May.