ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Steven Bennett, 53, has been sentenced to 7 years in prison for embezzling from the long-term care centers he was employed to oversee.

Bennett is a former executive director with LTC Support Services and oversaw the operation of 29 Community Integrated Living Arrangement (CILA) homes in Northwest Illinois.

CILA homes are funded by Medicaid and provide housing for individuals who are developmentally disabled.

An Illinois State Police investigation revealed that from January 2010 through June 2016, Bennett allegedly embezzled more than $100,000 from LTC Support Services by using corporate credit cards assigned to himself and former employees for personal purchases.

He pleaded guilty in September 2022. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Bennett’s sentencing on Thursday.

“CILA homes allow Illinoisans who have developmental disabilities to live independently in their communities. It is reprehensible that an individual responsible for caring for some of our most vulnerable residents would use their position to steal and personally benefit,” Raoul said. “I will continue to partner with the Illinois State Police and other state agencies to hold individuals accountable for defrauding Illinois taxpayers.”

“Accountability is something the Illinois State Police takes very seriously and we will continue to work closely with Attorney General Raoul’s Office to diligently investigate embezzlement cases,” said Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly.