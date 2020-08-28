Roscoe Middle School cancels all sports for 2020-21 school year

ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — Roscoe Middle School announced Friday that it has canceled all sports for the 2020-21 school year due to COVID-19.

According to a letter mailed to parents, all other Kinnikinnick School District sponsored clubs are postponed and will be reconsidered in September.

“This was a difficult conclusion to a long conversation between administration, the Board and staff in which the variables and parameters for any athletic participation were constantly changing,” RMS Athletic Director Brian Knipp said. “In the end, you should know that every coach on our RMS staff was working to make the necessary changes in order to move forward within the confines of the IESA guidelines. Ultimately, everyone understood just how much of an increased risk providing extracurricular sports at RMS would become to our student and staff cohorts”

