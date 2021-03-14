Roscoe mother of seven reflects on changes her family made, one year after pandemic

ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — Over a year ago, WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Since then, millions of people have been infected with the virus and more than 500,000 people have died as a result.

As we look back a year when the pandemic began, many families in the Stateline were faced with difficult decisions.

We caught up with a family we spoke with just a year ago as they reflect on the ‘ups and downs’ that came with COVID-19.

“It was definitely a challenge for sure but you just kind of make it work,” said mother of seven, Danna Krischke.

Last April, Krischke was telling us how nervous she would be if her kids had to do remote learning.

“We had to make a decision for our school district back in May. So everything was still very new. There were a lot of unknowns as to what it would bring and I know for my husband and myself, we decided to go fully remote for our kids,” said Krischke.

However, learning remotely was far from easy.

“I had my A and B kids actually getting D’s and F’s and crying every day. As a parent working full time and having to come home, I would come in at 6:30 to 7:00 p.m. at night and every conversation was ‘Why isn’t your homework done? We gotta have this done,'” she explained.

Two months into the school year, Krischke and her husband had to make a difficult decision.

“Ultimately, I did have to pull all but two of our kids out of the school district to do homeschooling,” she explained.

While homeschooling has presented its challenges for the family, the pandemic has brought them even closer.

“We’ve just been trying to do family game nights and make fun movie nights here and just trying to make the best of it, really,” Krischke said.

“We have our own little mini-community in this house. So, it is helpful because [if] you see a friend that you want to go up to and give a hug to, you can’t. But I can come home and hug my babies and it’s nice we have each other to get through the crazy. We’re excited to get back to some normalcy and we’re excited for summer to go back outside.”

Krischke says the majority of her kids will finish the remainder of the school year being homeschooled. But they look forward to getting their kids back into the classroom next school year.

A year later, and more people are currently vaccinated than the number of total cases in the U.S. since the start of the pandemic. A leader in the OSF Healthcare response to COVID-19 credits this milestone not only to scientists but also medical professionals.

“The strength in this response is that this does not only hold true for the response to COVID-19. It sets the stage for future pandemics if they were to occur. Our response has evolved in a way that is now much more advanced than we were prepared,” said Dr. Doug Kasper of the University of Illinois College of Medicine Peoria.

Dr. Doug Kasper says not only will scientists continue to learn from the pandemic, but it will also impact future generations to get involved in the field for years to come.