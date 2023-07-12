ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — The recent murder of Rockford 10-year-old Destiny Huggins has shocked and saddened the community.

Cases like Huggins’ are a constant reminder of the stress felt by first responders who have to witness these scenes firsthand.

One man build a non-profit to help heroes heal, giving these responders someone to talk to, someone that these people can go to when their days are filled with so much negativity.

It gives them a chance to let their guard down and confront their emotions.

“There’s just a number of things they deal with, and not being able to share that with anyone, to get in your car and go onto the next call, that’s basically what they do all day long,” said Brad Lindmark, founder of the Greg Lindmark Foundation.

Lindmark started the foundation in his late brother’s name. The goal is to help first responders have resources to deal with their mental health.

Lindmark lost his brother to suicide after Greg spent years as a Rockford deputy police chief.

“We know it’s just not suicide, but, you know, it can be physical abuse, mental abuse, drug, alcohol,” Lindmark said. “Who knows how people cope with certain things, for, obviously affected their family, and we want to try to stop it from happening to someone else.”

The non-profit runs fully on donations, covering 100% of the cost for confidential counseling. It gives the important opportunity to talk with someone instead of bottling things up.

“First responders need somewhere to go to get rid of that stigma of the tough guy, the tough person, the tough woman. ‘We don’t need help, we’re tough,’ you know, go home,” Lindmark said. “You can’t share anything with your spouse because you’ll make your spouse worry that, you know, if you tell them what you went through that day.”

For so many responders, they have to be the toughest in every situation, even in some of the darkest scenes.

“Let’s face it, they don’t get called out on a call for something that’s positive,” Lindmark said. “It’s, basically, mentally draining. Every call they go on and it’s a negative event that has happened, let alone when it’s a child. And, what happened recently, you know, it’s to see the crime scene, you have to stay concentrated on focusing on catching the criminal.”

Those interested in donating to the organization, or becoming a part of any upcoming fundraising events, should visit their website.