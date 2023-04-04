ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — Roscoe Police Chief Jamie Evans announced her sudden retirement from the force on Tuesday, citing medical concerns.

Evans has been Chief of Police for 14 years and has served with the department for 25.

Evans oversaw the modernization of the police department headquarters in 2018 and the police force’s Tier One status with the Illinois Law Enforcement Accreditation Program.

According to a press release, medical concerns have drawn short what would have been a longer career.

“Chief Evans will now be able to apply the same dedication and passion she has continuously displayed at work to numerous charities and cancer awareness organizations, as well as dedicate more time to her role as Vice President of the Tommy Corral Memorial Foundation,” the release said.

Acting Chief Sam Hawley will be appointed as Evans’ successor at a Village Board meeting tonight.

A retirement ceremony will be held for Chief Evans at a board meeting on April 11th.