ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — Three officers with the Roscoe Police Department will be honored tonight for their actions during a residential fire last month.

Roscoe Police Sergeant Robert Lewis and patrol officers Anna Podgorny and Greg Yalden will be recognized at the village’s board meeting on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on November 12 around 12:20 a.m.; when Lewis, Podgorny and Yalden responded to the 10100 block of Clearwing Lane.

Upon arrival, officers observed smoke/fire conditions in a two-story, four-unit residence and one side of the building missing, according to the Roscoe Police Department.

Officials later found evidence of an explosion that was said to have caused significant structural damage to the building.

Officers learned that one of the second floor apartments was occupied and subsequently forced entry into the building.

Inside the apartment, officers made contact with one adult occupant, who advised two children were located in a rear bedroom.

Sgt. Lewis reportedly entered the bedroom with the adult occupant and exited the apartment with the children.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation with the assistance of the Illinois State Fire Marshal. Harlem-Roscoe Fire Chief John Bergeron said answers wouldn’t be likely until the building has been stabilized, to allow investigators to work.

“It could be a gas leak, whether they’re doing construction in there or new appliances, or a stove left on, things like that we just don’t know right now,” Bergeron said last month.