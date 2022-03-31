ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — Roscoe Police and the Harlem-Roscoe Fire Department held a “Battle of the Badges” blood drive on Thursday.

The event takes place whenever a national blood shortage is declared.

Each department said they wanted to give back to the communities they serve.

“Even though it’s a friendly competition and the winner gets a trophy, it is a way for them to partner together,” said Josh Manning, a donor recruiter for the Rock Valley Blood Center. “They are across the street so they have a good relationship between the departments and they are always giving back to the community, just through their everyday service.”