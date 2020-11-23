Roscoe Police need help identifying suspect in retail theft

ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Roscoe Police Department are looking for this suspect connected to a retail theft that happened Wednesday, November 18th.

Police said the incident occurred in the 11600 block of Main Street.

They ask if anyone recognizes the suspect to call the Roscoe Police Department, (815) 623-7338.

