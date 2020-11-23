ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Roscoe Police Department are looking for this suspect connected to a retail theft that happened Wednesday, November 18th.
Police said the incident occurred in the 11600 block of Main Street.
They ask if anyone recognizes the suspect to call the Roscoe Police Department, (815) 623-7338.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Uncharacteristic mistakes result in Packers’ collapse
- Roscoe Police need help identifying suspect in retail theft
- Robinson becomes fifth undrafted rookie to eclipse 1,000 scrimmage yards
- Accumulating snow becoming a little more likely Tuesday morning
- Belvidere school district mourns the loss of teacher and coach
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!