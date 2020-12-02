Roscoe police respond to 4 car accident, one driver arrested on DUI suspicion

ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — Around 6:00 p.m., Roscoe police were dispatched to a four car accident near the intersection of Hwy 251 and McDonald Road in Roscoe.

Authorities tell us one person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

One driver was also arrested on suspicion of Driving Under the Influence. We will have more details as they become available.

