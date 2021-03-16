Roscoe receives over $700k for a new park near Robert J. Cross house

ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — A state grant for park and recreational facilities will benefit Roscoe township.

The funding is part of a nearly $25 million project across the state.

“Thanks to the bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital plan, park and recreational facilities across the state are receiving critical funding to expand and enhance outdoor areas,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Projects being funded through the PARC grants are important investments that will improve communities and allow Illinoisans an opportunity to enjoy their local parks, forest preserves, and recreation facilities.”

$704,000 will go to Roscoe for the development of a new park near the Robert J. Cross house.

The facility will offer a pavilion and state, displays of indoor antique farm equipment, outdoor vendor area, a farmer’s market area, walking paths, and community gardens.

