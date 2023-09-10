ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — One of the stateline’s longest running events continued its longstanding tradition over the weekend.

Sunday was the last day of the 113th “Roscoe Fall Festival,” hosted by the Roscoe Lions Club. People went out to Leland Park for breakfast, a parade, food, live music, bingo and raffles.

All of the profits will go back to the community, including towards scholarships for Hononegah High School seniors.

“We actually had a family in Roscoe who, I think the entire family is deaf, and we actually helped fund them to go to a summer camp in Michigan for the deaf and blind,” said Mark Parma, president of the Roscoe Lions Club. “That’s what part of this is all about.”

The first “Roscoe Fall Festival” was held in 1910. The Roscoe Lions Club has organized the event for the past 53 years.

It is always held the weekend after Labor Day.