ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — A vehicle in Roscoe was struck by gunfire early Saturday morning.

It happened around 2:37 a.m. near Highway 251 and McDonald Road, according to the Village of Roscoe Police Department. Officers arrived on scene and located a motor vehicle that had been stuck by gunfire. There were no injuries to the occupants.

The suspect vehicle, a dark colored sedan, was last seen traveling Eastbound on Swanson Road.

Any information regarding the incident should be given to the Roscoe Police Department, (815) 623-7338.