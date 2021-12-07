Roscoe Veterans honor lives lost in Pearl Harbor attack with ceremony

ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — A few flakes of snow could not stop the tragedy from being remembered in the stateline.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars gathered at Riverside Park in Roscoe for “Pearl Harbor Day.”

The group has held a ceremony to honor the lives lost that day for more than three decades. Veterans completed a 21 gun salute, followed by a rendition of “taps.”

Service members then sent a wreath out on the Rock River.

“A loss of so many lives, equipment and everything, and it motivated the United States to ramp up its production of war machinery and personnel, and to engage in the fight not only in the Pacific, but in Europe,” said Tom Cleland, Post Commander for the Roscoe VFW.