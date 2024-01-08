ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Mental health provider Rosecrance unveiled an expansion of its residential adult treatment program on Monday.

Rosecrance announced a $750,000 renovation of 40 beds to accommodate adults at its Griffin Williamson Campus on University Drive.

The campus previously only served teenagers in its substance abuse and mental health program there, but said it is seeing more adults in their 20s and 30s in need of inpatient treatment due to “insufficient early intervention.”

“Sometimes people require to be away from their normal environment and have an environment that’s free from drugs and alcohol, that is intensively focused on early stages in recovery, to build a foundation, so they can leave residential, move, and lead a productive life,” Rosecrance President and CEO David Gomel said.

The campus previously housed 64 teen beds.