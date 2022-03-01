ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — There is a new way to reach kids who may need a little extra social or emotional support.

The Boys and Girls Club of Rockford is teaming up with Rosecrance. The President of the club said that this is a national partnership. It started in January and averages about 40 kids a night. Trained Rosecrance staff visit the club a few nights a week, blending with the Boys and Girls Club staff.

The idea is to build relationships and trust, especially after dealing with the pandemic.

“What we’ve gone though lately, we’re going to ultimately see the success but it’s incremental steps, first, first of all most is building relationships and that’s what we’re doing,” said Chip Stoner, president of Rockford’s Boys and Girls Club.

Rosecrance staff is at the Fairgrounds Club, 609 Kilburn Ave., right now, but the plan is to expand it to others in the future.