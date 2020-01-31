Rosecrance president retires after 49 years

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Philip Eaton, President and CEO of Rosecrance, has announced his retirement.

Eaton has been with Rosecrance for 49 years, beginning as a social worker in 1971. He has served as the agency’s leader since 1982.

“The members of the Rosecrance board of directors – current and former – will be forever grateful to Phil Eaton for his leadership, vision, and service,” said Dan Pecora, chair of the Rosecrance Health Network Board of Directors. “Without his leadership, there is no question that thousands of individuals seeking treatment for substance use or mental health disorders would not have been served.”

The mental health network has named Dr. David Gomel as his replacement

Gomel will take over in January 2021. He has worked for Rosecrance for nearly three decades, and was most recently regional president.

“Rosecrance serves all people. That means we need to be in the ear of our legislators at all times, so they understand the importance of adequate funding for mental health and substance abuse services. That’s a big part of my job today and it’ll continue and probably be even bigger,” he said.

