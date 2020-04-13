Rosecrance still open, admitting patients suffering from drug or mental health issues

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s Rosecrance drug rehab and mental health care center wants residents to know that it is still open during the coronavirus pandemic, for people who need help.

Rosecrance says it has moved a number of its services from ‘in person’ to online, as virtual meetings help staff stay connected during the outbreak.

Inpatient programs are still running, but are adjusted to follow safety guidelines for social distancing.

Rosecrance says it is continuing to admit new people into substance abuse or mental health programs. The facility says new patients will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms before they are allowed in the building.

For more information, visit https://rosecrance.org or call 888-928-5278.

