Rosie’s Birthday Club to hold ‘GingerBuild Celebration’ fundraiser

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rosie’s Birthday Club is hosting a ginger bread house making fundraiser on December 11th called “Rosie’s GingerBuild Celebration”.

It’s a drive thru event and will be located at Guilford High School in Rockford.

You can purchase tickets online, which are $20-$25, and the event will provide you with a pre-assembled gingerbread house to take home and decorate, outdoor drive thru activities, sweets, and a picture with Santa.

All proceeds for the fundraiser will go towards Rockford kids in poverty.

The event will start at 9 a.m. and go until 11 a.m.