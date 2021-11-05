Round two of Illinois rental assistance opens soon

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois renters will soon have another chance to get some financial help.

Applications open Monday for a new round of rental assistance money, and $250 million in federal money is available from the American Rescue Plan.

Money can be used to cover up to 15 months of back payments and up to three months of future rent. Unlike round one, help is also available for tenants who get federal rental subsidies, like housing choice vouchers.

There is one other small difference.

“Before the landlord started the application and then the tenant finished it, or the tenant started the application and the landlord finished it. We’re instituting a new technology so landlord and tenant can work on the application actually at the same time, and it’s not so much one starting and one finishing, but we still need both pieces,” said Kristin Faust, the IHDA Executive Director.

Faust expects this to be the final round of rental assistance. Applications will only be open for about four weeks.